It was a little chilly and gray, but the rain held off last Saturday and neighbors came out in droves for Lexington’s first Porchfest, a free community event in which local musicians perform on porches, lawns and driveways around town. The event, organized by the Lexington Council for the Arts, featured nearly 75 bands performing at around 50 locations across Lexington. Our photographer Vikram Anantha was out and about and captured these great shots.

The Accusations, including Stephen Peters of Cambridge, Wayne Wylupski of Lexington, and Alan deLespinasse of Somerville, perform at Lexington’s inaugural Porchfest.

The band Suburban Sprawl

A couple dances to the music of Suburban Sprawl

The band West of Vine

The band Cathy and Ezra

Band Catharine David