On May 11, 2023, the School Committee of Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical School District placed Superintendent-Director Dr. Kathleen A. Dawson on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into complaints received by the School Committee regarding allegations of inappropriate interactions with several students and faculty members.

Upon the completion of the investigation by the independent legal counsel retained by the Minuteman School Committee, the findings concluded there was no evidence that the complaints constituted sexual harassment. None of the complainants alleged that any touchings were sexual in nature. Dr. Dawson identifies the motivation for these accusations as a response to unpopular decisions she made in the course of her work. In the interests of moving forward professionally and personally, to facilitate Minuteman’s important mission, and in light of the hostile reaction that Dr. Dawson encountered pursuant to actions she took with either full school committee support, a strong sense of fiscal responsibility towards the Minuteman district, or in alignment with DESE expectations, Superintendent-Director Dawson has resigned effective September 30, 2023.

Throughout the 2022-2023 school year, the School Committee commended Dr. Dawson on the great job she was doing on a number of major and needed initiatives. She was praised for exceeding expectations and carrying out the criteria outlined in the Superintendent Profile for which she was hired to do. Dr. Dawson very much appreciates the recognition and support from the School Committee.

As she departs, Dr. Dawson is saddened she will not be able to continue to lead the district to ever greater accomplishments. However, she believes in the potential of Minuteman, and is confident that they will continue to achieve excellence for all students.