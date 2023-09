It’s that time of year! Due to waning light, the Lexington Farmers’ Market will be closing at 6 pm for the remaining markets of the 2023 season. The Tuesday market will be open for five more weeks on October 3, October 10, October 17 (Fall Harvest Festival!), October 24 with our last day on October 31, 2023!

