The Community Preservation Committee is currently accepting applications for Community Preservation Act funding for the 2025 fiscal year.

The Community Preservation Act (CPA) is a state statute that allows communities to utilize funds for the acquisition, creation, and preservation of open space; the acquisition, preservation, and rehabilitation of historic resources; the acquisition, creation, preservation, and rehabilitation of recreational resources; and the acquisition, creation, preservation, and support of community housing. The statute also allows for rehabilitation of both open space and community housing if acquired or created with CPA funds.

For more information, please visit the Community Preservation Committee’s web page or call the CPC at 781-698-4629.

Applications for FY25 are due by November 1, and CPC forms and instructions are available online.