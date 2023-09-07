Community arts organization, LexArt, and affordable housing organization, LexHAB, are collaborating on a joint art exhibition titled “HOME” that links both missions. The juried show will run from October 28 through November 19, 2023 at the Nye Gallery in Lexington, MA. The show is open to artists in New England working in all media. Submission deadline is September 24, 2023.

The exhibit, HOME, will focus on the essential role housing plays in our lives and the importance of affordable housing. Whether it is a physical place or an idea, ‘home’ can mean something different at each stage of life and varies by culture and geography. Housing as shelter is a universal human need that is inaccessible for too many, locally and globally.We invite you to reflect on this theme and to submit a work of art that shares your perspective on the notion of ‘home’.

To submit items for consideration, see the Submission Guidelines in the Exhibit information at lexart.org. Information on each organization is available on their websites: lexart.org and lexhab.org.

For additional information contact Chase Jones, chase.jones@lexart.org or 781.862.9696.