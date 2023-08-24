FALL CLASS REGISTRATION is open for Munroe Center for the Arts classes in visual arts & theater. Classes begin September 18, and descriptions are online at www.munroecenter.org

The Center is excited to be offering classes for teens and adults in our new printmaking studio, as well as returning favorites in visual arts, ceramics and youth theater.

NEW CLASSES – Ceramics Handbuilding with artist Judith Cooper, Evening Watercolor class for adults, Printmaking for teens and adults, Drawing for adults, Short semester bookmaking class, Saturday young artist morning

RETURNING FAVORITES – Adult, teen, and youth Ceramics, Figure Drawing, Youth Painting & Drawing

CALL FOR YOUTH ARTISTS! Munroe Center for the Arts will be hosting a holiday arts & crafts market for artists 18 and younger on Saturday, December 9th. Stay tuned for more information, and in the meantime, please share with youth you know who might want to use some time to build their inventory. For more information, email cristina@munroecenter.org