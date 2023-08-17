Voices on the Green, the live music and storytelling series now in its 6th season, seeks storytellers for its Fall 2023 event. The next show is scheduled for Friday night, October 20, at First Parish in Lexington (7 PM show time), and we are seeking storytellers for this event. The theme is “Home.”

The notion of home is central to human identity. Whether your childhood home was a place of comfort you longed to return to, or an unsafe space you sought to escape, whether you had one home, many homes, or no home at all, your dreams and memories of home form the framework of your personal story.

Coaching is available to help you craft and present your story – the first step is contacting us to let us know what your story’s about!

If you think you may have a story to tell, please contact Voices on the Green at voicesonthegreen@fplex.org. Make sure you tell us a little about yourself and your story. Contact should be made no later than Thursday, September 14, to be considered for the October show – all indications of interest will be responded to.