- 1 Lantern Ln, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Scott E Troy RET and Troy, Scott E on 06/30/2023 to Nimbalkar, Himanshu and Zende, Priti for $1,913,000
- 2 Field Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by 2 Field Rd Nt and Roeder, Mary M on 07/07/2023 to Pavlakis, Martha for $1,240,000
- 2 Heritage Dr, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Petit, Jerome and Petit, Sophie M on 06/28/2023 to Huang, Minyang and Xie, Anyan for $1,688,000
- 3 Barberry Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Pavlakis, Martha on 06/28/2023 to Fred And Zhimin T and Wang, Fred for $2,770,000
- 6 Flintlock Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Tummino, Peter J and Quandt, Kimberly S on 06/28/2023 to Li, Hong and Yu, Jianguo for $2,608,000
- 9 Bates Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Mukherjee, Kiriti R and Chakravorty, Srabana on 07/07/2023 to Falzone, Salavatore P and Falzone, Elizabeth for $1,882,000
- 9 Pelham Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Rfp Ft and Perry, Richard T on 06/30/2023 to Martin, Jeffrey and Gonzalez, Rachel A for $3,785,000
- 10 Foster Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Rex, Markus and Rex, Heidi on 07/07/2023 to Wang, Yaqiang and Fang, Xiaohui for $1,382,000
- 16 Bridle Path, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Conrad Gordon R Est and Conrad, Elizabeth A on 06/28/2023 to Picard, Amanda and Pilla, Nicholas for $1,170,000
- 21 Richard Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Lancaster, David on 06/30/2023 to 21 Richard Road LLC for $1,120,000
- 22 Richard Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Gayron, Kenneth L and Gayron, Marisa B on 06/27/2023 to Halverstadt, Andrew for $2,637,500
- 29 Rangeway, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by 29 Randgeway LLC on 06/26/2023 to Rose Chi-Jou Powers Lt and Powers, Rose C for $2,400,000
- 35 Saddle Club Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Hodge, Martin R and Michals, Julie E on 07/07/2023 to Kaushal, Bhasker and Kaushal, Rashmi C for $2,410,000
- 41 Percy Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Janet S Falkenstein T and Falkenstein, Janet S on 06/29/2023 to Falkenstein, Martha J and Wasser, Matthias for $1,315,750
- 49 Solomon Pierce Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Joseph K Schwaber RET and Schwaber, Joseph K on 07/07/2023 to Mcdonough, Michael and Mcdonough, Virginia for $2,200,000
- 58 Baskin Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Buhl Ft and Buhl, Derek L on 07/07/2023 to Wang, Shuo and Li, Xiaoyan for $1,890,000
- 71 Reed St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Sandberg Rt and Macmaster, Rachel I on 07/06/2023 to Hassan, Ahmed H and Haiba, Shaimaa A for $1,170,000
- 93 Woburn St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Maura K Tierney Ft and Tierney, Maura K on 07/07/2023 to Lexington Hsng Assistance for $625,000
- 129 Shade St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Bonardi 3rd, Edward J on 07/05/2023 to Hbc LLC for $1,000,000
- 186 Grove St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Pike Rt and Pike, Ursual on 06/28/2023 to Meet, Manmeet S and Kaur, Arpan for $1,400,000
- 221 Follen Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Elizabeth J Hansen T and Hansen, Elizabeth H on 06/28/2023 to Yu, Min and Wang, Xi for $1,310,000
- 222 Grove St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Le, Minh and Le, Nha T on 06/28/2023 to Chandrasekaran, Vasu and Shah, Dhara for $1,985,000
- 260 Bedford St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Zhang, Xudong and Xie, Xiaofu on 06/30/2023 to Hensley, Kerry A and Flint, Brian for $1,150,000
- 353 Woburn St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Murphy, Dennis M and Murphy, Victoria H on 06/30/2023 to Mgw Realty LLC for $760,000
- 753 Waltham St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Carroll RET and Carroll, Andrew L on 06/29/2023 to Carroll, John P for $800,000