- 2 Viles Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Zhang, Qingxiu and Lin, Ping on 06/12/2023 to Lu, Yingjie and Zhang, Fan for $3,820,000
- 6 Dudley Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Alison Dick RET and Dick, Alison on 06/16/2023 to Durairaj, Chandrasekar and Chandrasekar, Revathy for $1,605,000
- 15 Crescent Hill Ave, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Austin P Krissoff Lt and Krissoff, Austin P on 06/14/2023 to Dawiskiba, Malgorzata and Delgaudio, David for $1,600,000
- 16 Webb St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Waters, Michael D and Waters, Katrina K on 06/16/2023 to Lee, Jason and Lee, Jaewon for $1,400,000
- 16 Webb St, Lexington MA, 02420
- 16 Webb St, Lexington MA, 02420
- 21 Columbus St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Hunt Willis M Est and Mccarthy, Kimberley on 06/12/2023 to J Rt and Barr, Joseph for $1,300,000
- 22 Spring St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Cohen, Eric and Emmons, Gillian C on 06/15/2023 to Priest, Christina and Robertson, Ragan for $1,375,000
- 25 Bernard St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by 25 Bernard St LLC on 06/12/2023 to Basu, Debarshi and Basu, Sudeshna for $850,000
- 29 Eldred St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Hazard Ft and Hazard, Hilda B on 06/16/2023 to Cheng, Bo for $885,000
- 34 Young St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Myers, Geoffrey and Myers, Adrian G on 06/14/2023 to Odonnell, Matthew and Odonnell, Amy for $2,550,000
- 118 Kendall Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Lexington Town Of on 06/15/2023 to Lu, Michael Y for $1
- 262 Marrett Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Kd Design Build LLC on 06/16/2023 to Du, Jing and Zheng, Guishan for $1,800,000