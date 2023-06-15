The following are incidents selected from the Lexington Police Department logs during the week leading up to June 12, 2023. This information is not independently verified by The Lexington Observer and does not reflect our reporting or opinion.

Community Relations

Monday, June 5 at 8:45 a.m., Detective Chaisson and Officer Brady participated in a ride to school for a Bridge Elementary School student. The ride was part of a silent auction fundraiser hosted by the Bridge School PTO.

Wednesday, June 7 at 8:20 a.m., with the participation and support of Detective Chaisson and Officer Zona, the Hastings School Bike Train continues to ride to Hastings School safely and without incident.

Wednesday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m., Detective Chaisson addressed a group of students at Lexington High School regarding safety issues when home alone.

Animal Control/Complaint

Monday, June 12 approximately 1:15 p.m., multiple reports came in regarding a black bear shopping for a late lunch at Wilson Farm on Mass Ave and Pleasant Street. Several units were dispatched to the area and responding officers remained on the scene while the environmental police officers arrived to manage the situation and monitor the bear.

Monday, June 12 at 10:40 a.m., an employee from Qdoba called to report her coworker was leaving his dog in the car during his entire work shift. The responding officer spoke with this individual who stated that the air conditioning was on in his car, and he checks on the dog periodically throughout the day. The owner of the restaurant was advised of the complaint.

Larceny

Wednesday, June 7 at 9:00 a.m., a Milton citizen came into the station to report that on April 17 he mailed a check for the IRS in a USPS mailbox near 352 Mass Ave in Lexington. An unknown individual then fraudulently cashed the check. On June 6, the IRS notified this citizen of the situation.

Thursday, June 8 at 3:20 p.m., the manager of Dellaria Salon at 5 Meriam Street reported a past larceny of services. On May 31 at 6:15 p.m., a female booked an appointment at the salon. This individual arrived for the appointment, received services, and when it came time to pay at the counter, she told the receptionist she had left her purse in the car and would be right back to pay. She never returned.

Friday, June 9 at 7:50 a.m., a Plymouth Street resident came in to report that his wife had mailed a check on June 4 in the amount of $402. She used the mailbox on the corner of Mass Ave and Curve Street. He checked his Bank of America account on June 9 and noticed the check had been deposited in the amount of $9847.03 on June 8. He provided a photo of the deposited check which showed the recipient had been changed. This resident notified Bank of America, and they placed a hold on the check and are investigating the matter.

Civil Dispute

Monday, June 5 at 7:35 a.m., a Sheridan Street resident called regarding his neighbor who was attempting to stop scheduled tree work on his property. The responding officer reported that the tree was on the resident’s property, but his neighbor stated the tree was “historic,” and it should not be cut down. This officer advised her that the tree was clearly on her neighbor’s property, and he had the right to cut it down.

Fraud

Tuesday, June 6 at 10:55 a.m., a Reed Street resident called to report finding fraudulent charges on his checking account statement dating back to April. This resident reported an unknown person obtained his banking information and has been using the information to pay bills. He has notified Cambridge Trust, which is in the process of refunding the fraudulent transactions. At this point, this resident has lost approximately $1400.

Thursday, June 8 at 3:00 p.m., a Leonard Road resident reports receiving a statement from Bank Hometown in Oxford, MA indicating that an unknown subject opened a checking account by using his personal information. He called the bank and closed the account. There was no monetary loss. This officer spoke with the bank’s corporate security agent who provided the e-mail address that was provided when the account was opened electronically on May 17. This resident recognized the e-mail address as his ex-wife’s. This kind of behavior has been exhibited in a variety of ways throughout the past twenty years since their divorce. He will advise his attorney of the incident; however, no charges are intended.

Monday, June 12 at 7:15 p.m., the owner of a Mass Ave restaurant stated that a business check she mailed last week was washed and cashed by an unknown individual for $11,243.79. At this time, the location where the check was cashed is unknown.

Town Bylaws – Leaf Blowers

Police Department update:

Between June 1 and September 14, the seasonal ban for gas-powered handheld/ backpack leaf blowers is in place. During this time, no resident or contractor can use this kind of leaf blower. Gas-powered leaf blower use by any user is limited to the following designated fall and spring cleanup periods: March 15 to May 31 and September 15 to December 30.

The Police Department will respond to complaints, but not in an emergency manner. The Police Department is the enforcement authority for this bylaw. To submit a complaint, please call the non-emergency phone line at 781-862-1212. It is best to call while the violation is taking place rather than waiting, so there is an opportunity for police to speak with those in violation.

The Police Department is committed to an education-first approach to these bylaw violations and will provide multi-language cards with noise bylaw information. Violators may be fined up to $50 for the first violation, up to $100 for the 2nd violation, and up to $200 for the third and each subsequent violation. Local commercial landscaping companies have been notified of these changes. Police advise residents to use the information above to contact the Police Department, and not to approach commercial landscapers who may be in violation.

*ALL LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE EQUIPMENT USE HOURS:

Residents: Weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Landscapers: Weekdays 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lexington Police Department updates its incident log on Monday mornings. LexObserver coverage is a sampling of significant incidents and is not an exhaustive list. The full logs are available for public viewing.