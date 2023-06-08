Something truly terrible happened to Sheridan Street, and to the Town of Lexington, this past Monday, June 5, 2023. On that day, a majestic and irreplaceable white oak tree, estimated by some to be around 260 years old, was brutally cut down to make way, one assumes, for yet another Lexington “mansion.” The tree, the most unique and beautiful tree I have ever seen, was the victim of town policies that have allowed this kind of tragedy to occur. The town’s laissez faire teardown policy, or lack of a policy, has detrimental socio-economic effects, but also leads to dramatic loss of mature trees and wildlife habitat. In the case of this tree, a likely witness to the American Revolution itself has been sacrificed to greed and indifference.

Photos by Lauren Feeney

The tree stood next to a modest old house on Sheridan Street. It was occupied by a woman who grew up there and valued the tree very much. After she passed and the house went on the market, realtors clearly advertised it with developers in mind. It’s just the sort of house that we’ve seen torn down all over Lexington, only to be replaced by huge, sterile mansions. The new owner has not been specific about his plans for the property.

Early on Monday morning, I looked out and saw the tree cutting trucks arriving and the new owner standing nearby. I went outside and gave him a piece of my mind, as a patriot and as someone who cares about the environment. The owner just repeated that it was his right to take it down, he said the tree warden told him so — he was just exercising his “right.”

That the tree ought to have been placed under a protective order or heritage order is so obvious; why it was not baffles me. Why have a tree warden instead of a tree advocate? I cannot understand how people charged with protecting the heritage could allow this to happen.

Eventually, other neighbors came along and stood in the cold rain, watching. Most were deeply sad. One said that it was a day of mourning. I contacted the Lexington Observer, and their journalist came along as well. I will never forget the crew swinging up high and slashing at that noble, glorious tree. I cried that day and have cried a number of times since. I used to hear owls hooting from that tree in early winter, night after night. I imagine I will not hear them again.

A longer version of this letter was sent to the Select Board.