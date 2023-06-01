Jonas Clarke Middle School students Christopher Cheng and Adam Ge (both grade 8); and Selena Ge (grade 7) joined Nikhil Byrapuram (grade 8) from The Pike School in Andover to represent Team Massachusetts in the recent MATHCOUNTS competition in Orlando, Florida.



Individually, the Lexington students ranked among the top 25 participants: Christopher Cheng placed 24th; while siblings Adam and Selena Ge placed among the top 12 finishers. Mathcounts began with 90,000 students competing in local and state contests.



The Lexington team was accompanied by Coach Josh Frost of Jonas Clarke Middle School in Lexington and MSPE Director John J. Hayden, PE, state MATHCOUNTS Coordinator and Senior Transportation Engineer at Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.



MATHCOUNTS is the premier National Math competition for U.S. middle school students in grades 6-8. The series combines in-person individual and team experiences with written and oral tests.



