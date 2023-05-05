My fellow residents,

The month of May has been declared Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

As an Asian American (Indian American) let me extend a great sense of gratitude and thanks to this great land and welcoming citizens of this wonderland, and to our towns for providing or opening up unbelievable opportunity for us to work hard and be productive in all facets of life, including public service and art of giving back.

The land is vast and citizens’ hearts are even bigger, so let me, my family and others on this wonderful month of May express our thanks — and let us continue our sense of gratitude.

Reminds me the following quotes:

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

(Sanskrit: वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम. from “vasudha”, the earth; “iva”, is ; and “kutumbakam”, family) is a Sanskrit phrase that means that the whole world is one single family.

From the Hitopadesha:

“Udāracharitānām tu vasudhaiva kutumbakam”,

“‘This is my own relative and that is a stranger,’ is the reasoning of the narrow-minded; for the noble hearts, however, the entire earth is but one family.”

Best wishes,

Dinesh Patel, Town Meeting Member (Precinct 6)