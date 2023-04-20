The Lexington Field and Garden Club presents Container Gardens: Jaw Dropping, Traffic Stopping, Get Your Neighbors Talking Containers with Deborah Trikett on Wednesday, May 10 – 9:30 AM Social/10:00 AM Meeting—at Follen Church, 755 Mass Avenue, Lexington, MA. This is a free event.



Deborah Trickett, an award-winning container garden designer who has worked in the gardening industry for over 30 years, will present the program. Trickett is a Massachusetts Certified Horticulturist, a Massachusetts Certified Landscape Professional and owner of The Captured Garden. By combining unusual plant material and creative design ideas, she creates gardens and containers that are truly one of a kind.



Join Deborah as she shows you how to take your container garden from “blah” to “aaah.” She will start with the basics, including appropriate containers, soil mixes, and plant choices for different site conditions. She will then proceed to new and unusual plant materials and uncommon, even “green,” container choices.



Think about joining the Lexington Field and Garden Club. We’d love to have you as a member.









