Lexington: A Sense of Place, a temporary public art exhibit brought to you by the Lexington Council for the Arts, curated by Laurie Bogdan. It is displayed along the Minuteman Bikeway (between the Visitors Center (VC) and Hancock Street). Six sculptures, created by local artists and architects, will be on view until the late fall 2023. These imaginative, creative pieces take aspects of Lexington’s architectural styles, past and present, as their source of inspiration.

There will be an informal celebration of the Arts Council sculpture show on Tuesday, August 8th at 4 pm. We will gather near the back of the VC and then take a walking tour of the sculptures. Most of the artists will be on hand to talk about their work.