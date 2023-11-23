LexRAP is having a fundraiser with international appetizers and desserts. Ordering will start on Sunday, November 26th at lexrap.org. The online store will be open until Sunday, December 10th. Orders will be available for pick up on Saturday, December 16th at First Parish, Lexington. Additional donations are always welcome to support the incredible work that LexRAP does.

All items will be nut-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free available for most items:

Appetizers: (half-pint) Hummus with pita, Baba Ganoush with pita, Tabouli (full-pint), and Oliv’e Ukrainian Chicken Salad

Desserts: Kanafeh, Barazek (sesame seed cookies), Basbusa (Semolina cake), Date balls, Mandel bread (biscotti), Beehive Bread (yummy yeasted rolls stuffed with cream cheese)

100% of the profits will support our refugee families and individuals. In the tradition of Hand-in-Hand Cafe, this fundraiser will give refugee women the opportunity to work together, get paid, and work side by side with community volunteers. If you have any questions about allergens or ingredients, don’t hesitate to contact Naomi at fundraiser@lexrap.org