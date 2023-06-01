The Lexington High School Jazz Program teams-up with the Beantown Swing Orchestra to provide an evening of Big Band, Jazz, and Swing tunes!

Come early for a swing dance lesson at 7:00 pm and stay throughout the evening for our amazing musicians and more opportunities to hit the dance floor too!

The lineup: LHS Big Band @ 7:45 pm; LHS Jazz Ensemble @ 8:15 pm; Beantown Swing Orchestra@ 9:00 pm.

Tickets are $10, available at the door. All proceeds benefit the Lexington Public Schools Jazz Program.

Fiske School is located at 55 Adams St, Lexington, MA.