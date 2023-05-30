- 16 Asbury St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Liu, Zhenke and Sun, Yang on 04/20/2023 to Sutherland, Kathryn and Sutherland, David for $14,008.88.
- 16 Nickerson Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by G & J Rt and Shanley, John P on 04/21/2023 to Salgaonkar, Paresh and Madgaonkar, Seema for $16,220.00.
- 24 Winchester Dr, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Stevenson, Elizabeth C and Stevenson, Peter R on 04/21/2023 to Jmg Development Corp for $12,500.00.
- 24 Winchester Dr, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Stevenson Robert Est and Stevenson, Elizabeth C on 04/21/2023 to Jmg Development Corp for $12,500.00.
- 32 Downing Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Brucchi Ft and Bergeron, Arthur P on 04/18/2023 to 32 Downing Road LLC for $11,000.00.
- 39 Somerset Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by 39 Somerset Road Rt and Cuervo, Anne N on 04/18/2023 to Nagaraj, Jayalakshimi and Ramakrishan, V for $17,750.00.
- 71 Webb St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Jmg Development Corp on 04/21/2023 to Gelormini, Joseph M and Gelormini, Lisa C for $20,000.00.
- 204 Cedar St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Gelormini, Joseph M and Gelormini, Lisa C on 04/19/2023 to Mehta, Rashmi and Mehta, Sahil for $32,875.00.